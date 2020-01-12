VF (NYSE:VFC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of VF (NYSE:VFC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has $98.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered VF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays began coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.77.

Get VF alerts:

Shares of VFC stock opened at $95.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.10. VF has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VF will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in VF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in VF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in VF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.