Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NPV opened at $14.65 on Friday. Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84.

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

