Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NPN opened at $14.88 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Dividend History for Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th
Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th
Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend
Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend
Nuveen NY Municipal Value Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03
Nuveen NY Municipal Value Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03
Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04
Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04
JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend
JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend
Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend
Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report