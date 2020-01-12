Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NPN opened at $14.88 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and Pennsylvania income taxes.

