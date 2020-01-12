Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen NY Municipal Value has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NNY opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. Nuveen NY Municipal Value has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

About Nuveen NY Municipal Value

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Dividend History for Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY)

