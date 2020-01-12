Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92. Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

