JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

About JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund

JETS Contrarian Opportunities Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks performance results that correspond generally to the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of securities. The Fund employs an investment approach designed to track the performance of the Dow Jones U.S.

Dividend History for JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO)

