Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (MQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 3rd

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

About Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

