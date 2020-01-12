Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd alerts:

NYSE MHN opened at $13.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.