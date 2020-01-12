NEM Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. One NEM coin can now be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, Exrates, Indodax and Livecoin. NEM has a market capitalization of $298.46 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEM has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

NEM Coin Profile

Get NEM alerts:

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io.

NEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, YoBit, Crex24, Bithumb, HitBTC, BTC Trade UA, Coinbe, Koineks, Kuna, Liquid, LiteBit.eu, B2BX, Upbit, CoinTiger, OKEx, Exrates, Cryptomate, Kryptono, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Cryptopia, COSS, Livecoin, Bitbns, Zaif, Iquant, Binance, Coinsuper, Indodax, BTC-Alpha and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.