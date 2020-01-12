BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.

BankUnited has a payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BankUnited to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $223.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

In related news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,931,476.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $728,901.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,093.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

