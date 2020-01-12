MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS (NYSE:MFO) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS (NYSE:MFO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MFO opened at $26.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.13. MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $27.04.

