Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0989 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERC opened at $12.95 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

