TransAlta Renewables Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.
TSE RNW opened at C$15.64 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$11.02 and a twelve month high of C$15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.12.
TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$93.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TransAlta Renewables
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
See Also: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.