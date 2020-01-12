TransAlta Renewables Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

TSE RNW opened at C$15.64 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$11.02 and a twelve month high of C$15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.12.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$93.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RNW shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.75 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.96.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

