Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TMQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $2.36 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMQ. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,461 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 226,311 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 86,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 7,238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 488,047 shares during the last quarter.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

