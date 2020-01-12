Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial set a $7.00 price target on Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. MKM Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

NYSE ACB opened at $1.65 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 124.57%. The firm had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 62.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 283.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 35,845 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 3.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 165,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

