Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.18.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $207.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.90. Accenture has a 1 year low of $143.01 and a 1 year high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $150,090.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. increased its position in Accenture by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in Accenture by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Accenture by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 14,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in Accenture by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

