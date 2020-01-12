Monness Crespi & Hardt Lowers Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) to Sell

Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $306,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,249. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,377,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,190,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,786,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,269,000 after buying an additional 1,514,686 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,848,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,029,000 after buying an additional 1,429,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,540,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,644,000 after buying an additional 1,150,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

