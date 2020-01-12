ADT (NYSE:ADT) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price objective on the security and automation business’ stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut ADT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered ADT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised ADT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. ADT has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that ADT will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -87.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ADT by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,925 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 41,420 shares in the last quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth $12,751,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 502,625 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 261,558 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth $4,606,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 631,310,605 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,958,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,196 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.