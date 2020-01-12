Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BEDU. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.80 to $9.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

BEDU stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.42). Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,082,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,266 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 123,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the 2nd quarter worth $1,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. 10.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

