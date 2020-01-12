Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BEDU. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.80 to $9.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

BEDU stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.42). Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,082,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,266 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 123,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the 2nd quarter worth $1,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. 10.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BankUnited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21
BankUnited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21
MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend
MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10
TransAlta Renewables Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08
TransAlta Renewables Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08
Trilogy Metals Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities
Trilogy Metals Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities
Aurora Cannabis Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America
Aurora Cannabis Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report