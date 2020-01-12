Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AR. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Shares of AR stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $730.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.19). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $382,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 97,338 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,444 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 54,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

