Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

BBY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Best Buy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.63.

BBY opened at $90.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.18 and a 200 day moving average of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.05. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, Director Lisa Caputo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $808,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,392.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,605,353 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,924,922,000 after purchasing an additional 993,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,648,000 after purchasing an additional 772,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Best Buy by 289.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,918,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $342,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,220 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 40.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,797,656 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $330,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 3,218.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,259,002 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $227,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,794 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

