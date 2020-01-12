Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a research report released on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Altice USA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.76.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,951 shares in the company, valued at $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 33.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 1,094.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

