American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Raised to $254.00 at KeyCorp

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $242.00 to $254.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Tower’s FY2021 earnings at $9.57 EPS.
AMT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.85.
Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $230.80 on Friday. American Tower has a twelve month low of $159.90 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41.
In other American Tower news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in American Tower by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in American Tower by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 48,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.
