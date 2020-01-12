American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Raised to $254.00 at KeyCorp

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $242.00 to $254.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Tower’s FY2021 earnings at $9.57 EPS.

AMT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.85.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $230.80 on Friday. American Tower has a twelve month low of $159.90 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Tower news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in American Tower by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in American Tower by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 48,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

