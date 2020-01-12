TrueChain (TRUE) Market Capitalization Hits $19.17 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last week, TrueChain has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002966 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, HitBTC, OKEx and ZB.COM. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $19.17 million and $11.98 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.46 or 0.05923552 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026415 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035507 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001171 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinBene, OKEx, HitBTC, DragonEX and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

