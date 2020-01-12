qiibee (QBX) Price Hits $0.0013

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. qiibee has a market cap of $767,921.00 and approximately $97.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One qiibee token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper. In the last week, qiibee has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.36 or 0.02001545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00187278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00126168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About qiibee

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,981,376 tokens. qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com . The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com . qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

