Zacks: Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) Given $1.75 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $1.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fuel Tech an industry rank of 218 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTEK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 1,347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 144,834 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 123,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 47,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 55,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fuel Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

FTEK opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

