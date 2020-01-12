Dock (DOCK) Price Hits $0.0073

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Dock token can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Kucoin, Gate.io and Binance. Dock has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $2.58 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dock has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.36 or 0.02001545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00187278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00126168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,405,338 tokens. Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Fatbtc, IDEX, Binance, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

