Analysts Expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.11). ADTRAN reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ADTRAN.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $114.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 8.79%.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, MKM Partners cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.98 million, a P/E ratio of -20.85, a PEG ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $17.81.

In other ADTRAN news, SVP Marc Kimpe acquired 3,000 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,778.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Balan Nair acquired 10,000 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $91,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,950.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 4.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ADTRAN by 757.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ADTRAN by 4.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ADTRAN by 21.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ADTRAN by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADTRAN (ADTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.