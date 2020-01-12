$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. Agree Realty posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.28 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 5.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.55 per share, with a total value of $34,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,803.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,273 shares of company stock worth $89,782 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ADC opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.41. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $79.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.11%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

