-$0.20 EPS Expected for ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). ADMA Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 260.92% and a negative return on equity of 203.21%. The business had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 million.

ADMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 6.42. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $6.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 13,268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,268 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

