Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) will report ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Arcturus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 160.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, CFO Andy Sassine purchased 5,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $54,964.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,023.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,282,000. 30.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCT opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $15.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

