Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AGNC Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.54. AGNC Investment reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AGNC Investment.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.17 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 84.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGNC. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.25 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $18.29.

The firm also recently declared a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.70%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis purchased 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $125,097.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,345,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,445,000 after buying an additional 34,266 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,214,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,522,000 after buying an additional 380,734 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

