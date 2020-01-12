Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Aaron’s posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $963.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.20 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.09%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAN. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Aaron’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Aaron’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $57.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average is $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.37. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.76%.

Aaron's Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

