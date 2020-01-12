Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Motorcar Parts of America posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $151.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

MPAA stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $389.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, SVP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $125,717.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2,191.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

