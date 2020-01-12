IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut IPSEN S A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered IPSEN S A/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised IPSEN S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. IPSEN S A/S presently has an average rating of Hold.

IPSEY opened at $21.60 on Thursday. IPSEN S A/S has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $35.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.45.

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

