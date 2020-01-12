Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Hydro One stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38. Hydro One has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $19.79.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

