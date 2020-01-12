J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded J Sainsbury from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded J Sainsbury from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

