Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Research Coverage Started at Svb Leerink

Investment analysts at Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RLMD. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

RLMD stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $48.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Paul Edward Kelly bought 5,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

