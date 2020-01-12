Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Research Coverage Started at Svb Leerink

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Investment analysts at Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RLMD. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

RLMD stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $48.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Paul Edward Kelly bought 5,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IPSEN S A/S Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group
IPSEN S A/S Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group
Hydro One Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co
Hydro One Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co
Zacks Investment Research Lowers IntelGenx Technologies to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Lowers IntelGenx Technologies to Sell
J Sainsbury Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
J Sainsbury Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Relmada Therapeutics Research Coverage Started at Svb Leerink
Relmada Therapeutics Research Coverage Started at Svb Leerink
MDxHealth Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
MDxHealth Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report