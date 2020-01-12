MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information for diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company’s tests are based on proprietary gene methylation and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of cancer. MDxHealth SA is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium. “

Shares of MXDHF opened at $1.10 on Thursday. MDxHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients. Its tests are based on genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies, and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy.

