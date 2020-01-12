Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) PT Lowered to $2.00

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) had its target price cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 191.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Palatin Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palatin Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.93.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 383,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 58,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,271,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,176 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,318,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 329,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

