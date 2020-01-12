Benchmark Trims KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Target Price to $4.00

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KushCo in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of KushCo in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point lifted their price objective on KushCo from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of KushCo in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KushCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of KushCo stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. KushCo has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.20.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.56 million. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 34.07% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KushCo will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.

