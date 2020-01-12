Benchmark Trims KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Target Price to $4.00

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KushCo in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of KushCo in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point lifted their price objective on KushCo from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of KushCo in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KushCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.
Shares of KushCo stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. KushCo has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.20.
KushCo Company Profile
KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.
