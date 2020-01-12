Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $284 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.75 million.Boot Barn also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.85-0.85 EPS.

BOOT opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.27. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

BOOT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen set a $42.00 price objective on Boot Barn and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boot Barn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $783,233.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,922.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 33,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,384,442.88. Insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.