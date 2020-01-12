Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $284 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.75 million.Boot Barn also updated its Q3 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.85-0.85 EPS.
BOOT opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.27. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $48.11.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $783,233.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,922.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 33,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,384,442.88. Insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
