Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) updated its third quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.85-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $284-284 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.58 million.Boot Barn also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85 EPS.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.
BOOT opened at $45.82 on Friday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.27.
In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,058,180.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
