Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.85-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $284-284 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.58 million.Boot Barn also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

BOOT opened at $45.82 on Friday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.27.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,058,180.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

