Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Lowered to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Genel Energy (LON:GENL) to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 250 ($3.29).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 295 ($3.88) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

LON:GENL opened at GBX 181 ($2.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.78, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 187.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 189.04. The company has a market cap of $502.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89. Genel Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 165.80 ($2.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 233.50 ($3.07).

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

