Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Trading Down 0.5%

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.11 and last traded at $55.12, approximately 270,516 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,392,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after buying an additional 51,120 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $897,000.

