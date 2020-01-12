Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Trading Down 3.1%

Geomega Resources Inc (CVE:GMA)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, 233,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 186,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market cap of $17.04 million and a PE ratio of -9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15.

Geomega Resources Company Profile (CVE:GMA)

GéoMégA Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada. The company focuses primarily on neodymium projects. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property that consists of 177 mining claims covering an area of approximately 9,831 hectares located at the west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi, Northern Quebec.

