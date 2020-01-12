Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $188,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 15,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $127,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,937 shares of company stock valued at $493,649. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth $80,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 11.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

