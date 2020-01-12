Tetra Bio Pharma (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Tetra Bio Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34, approximately 54,691 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 66,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

About Tetra Bio Pharma (OTCMKTS:TBPMF)

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc, a development stage company, engages in the development of bio pharmaceuticals and natural health products containing cannabis and other medicinal plant based elements in Canada. Its lead product is PPP001, a dried cannabis prescription drug for advanced cancer pain. The company is also developing other cannabis-based drugs for pain management; a series natural health products, including a topical product for pain management; an oral product line for cardiovascular disease prevention, athletic performance, and well-being; a topical product for skin care; a topical product for women; and Munchies B Gone gum.

