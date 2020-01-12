Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COLL. ValuEngine cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.71.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $23.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,216,690.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,520.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $483,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,871.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,299.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $98,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Analyst Recommendations for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

