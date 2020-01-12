SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) Stock Price Down 0.3%

SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.77 and last traded at $51.77, 526 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.95.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.31.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.1058 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

